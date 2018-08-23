Man, 51, rescued from burning vehicle in Kailua

ADVERTISING
A 51-year-old man was in critical condition after he was found early Wednesday morning in a burning vehicle on the on-ramp to the H-3 freeway west from Mokapu Boulevard in Kailua.
Paramedics from Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at 12:41 a.m. and rendered aid to the man, who was unresponsive. Police are still investigating the case. The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters find charred body in Hilo drainage ditch
Hawaii County firefighters, responding to a brush fire, discovered the body of a 50-year-old man engulfed in flames in a drainage ditch in Hilo.
Fire Battalion Chief Darwin Okinaka said the fire department is leaving it up to police to determine whether it is a homicide or suicide.
He said firefighters detected the scent of hydrocarbons — petroleum-based fuel such as gasoline.
Firefighters found a small bag near the body, Okinaka said.
Hawaii County Fire Department dispatched 15 firefighters, and 13 others responded, including a medic unit.
Police have taken over the investigation.