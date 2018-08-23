Waterman Hall of Fame rescheduled

The Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame induction banquet, scheduled for tonight at Outrigger Canoe Club, has been postponed due to hurricane-related concerns.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame induction banquet, scheduled for tonight at Outrigger Canoe Club, has been postponed due to hurricane-related concerns.

The event has been rescheduled for Sept. 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The ninth class is comprised of big-wave legend and tow-in surfing pioneer Dave Kalama; six-time world tandem surfing champion and Kauai Ocean Safety Chief Kalani Vierra; adaptive surfing champion and Paralympian Ann Yoshida; and the late Woody Brown, a big-wave surfer credited with designing the world’s first modern ocean-going catamaran.

Tickets start at $125. More information will be available at dukefoundation.org.

5 on U.S. men’s volleyball roster

Five players with Hawaii ties were named to the U.S. men’s national volleyball team preliminary roster for next month’s FIVB World Championship.

Among the 22 players named on Wednesday were setters Micah Christenson (Kamehameha), Kawika Shoji (‘Iolani) and Micah Ma’a (Punahou); libero Erik Shoji (Punahou); and middle blocker Taylor Averill (University of Hawaii). The roster will be cut to 14 prior to the team’s training trip in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 3.

The U.S, ranked No. 2 in the world, is 13-6 this season and finished third at the FIVB Volleyball Nationals League earlier this year. The Americans open pool play in Bari, Italy, against Serbia on Sept. 12, followed by matches with Australia (Sept. 13), Russia (Sept. 15), Cameroon (Sept. 16) and Tunisia (Sept. 18).

The final round runs from Sept. 21 through the Sept. 30 final.

Chaminade volleyball opener postponed

Today’s season opener for the Chaminade women’s volleyball team has be postponed, due to the threat of Hurricane Lane.

The Silverswords were scheduled to open their season against Saint Martin’s and Simon Fraser in the First Hawaiian Bank Volleyball Challenge at the University of Hawaii-Hilo.

A modified schedule for the tournament was scheduled to be released late Wednesday or early today with action beginning Friday should the UH Hilo campus reopen.

Bobo to coach against Hawaii

Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo returned to practice on Tuesday and declared that he will coach the team’s season opener against Hawaii on Saturday. Bobo, 44, told the Coloradoan that he will probably coach from the booth. He is being treated for peripheral neuropathy.