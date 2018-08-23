To Do: Trevor Noah, Brian McKnight, Def Leppard, Mandy Patinkin

SHARE















SEPT. 1

Comedian Trevor Noah of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” returns to Honolulu. He’s recently published a book: “The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library.”

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Arena / $35-$95 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

SEPT. 20-22

R&B artist Brian McKnight returns to Honolulu with his quartet for a “best of” concert. With hits like 1999’s “Back at One,” his soulful, romantic sound will make for an intimate night.

6:30 and 9 p.m. / Blue Note Hawaii / $55-$85 / bluenotehawaii.com or 777-4890

SEPT. 27

Comedian and musician Creed Bratton, founder of the acclaimed rock group Grass Roots, played a former flower-child with a dark side (who shared his real name) on “The Office.”

6:30 and 9 p.m. / Blue Note Hawaii / $25-$35 / bluenotehawaii.com or 777-4890

OCT. 19-20

British heavy-metal band Def Leppard nearly sold out its Oct. 20 concert, but there’s plenty of seats for an added show on Oct. 19. The group hit it big in the ’70s and ’80s and showed its staying power with a chart-topping album this year.

8 p.m. / $65-$157.50 / Blaisdell Arena / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

NOV. 3

Award-winning stage star Mandy Patinkin performs tunes by the likes of Randy Newman, Stephen Sondheim, Irving Berlin and Rufus Wainwright in his “Diary” concert.

7 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $58-$98 ($500 VIP) / hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

TICKER:

>> George Lopez’s show today has been rescheduled for Feb. 16. Tickets are valid or can be refunded. Blaisdell Concert Hall. $49.50-$69.50. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

>> Comedian and actor Kevin Hart brings his antics here for two concerts. 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30. Blaisdell Arena. $59.50-$150.50. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000