Vacation rentals show tourists aloha

Tourism is the lifeblood of our economy. There are 10,000 “criminals” who are bringing here tourists seeking a home experience.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Tourism is the lifeblood of our economy. There are 10,000 “criminals” who are bringing here tourists seeking a home experience.

What happened to the aloha spirit, a gathering place, and warm aloha hospitality?

I can’t believe that the mayor is suggesting that we make renting out vacation lodging a criminal act. Our economy will tank. Please change the law and allow vacation rentals and support this vital industry. Allow permits to the wonderful people who bring thousands of tourists to our aina.

Cynthia Salmon

Hawaii Kai

—

Honor Adm. Thomas with plaque in park

A recent visit to Thomas Square park revealed several distressing things. Another writer alluded to the fact that King Kamehameha III’s statue was not commissioned to a local artist but to someone on the mainland (“Hawaiian should have made statue,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 3). Auwe to this.

I walked the interior of the park hoping to find a statue or a plaque in honor of the British admiral who did so much for the people of Hawaii and for whom the park is named. I could not find any.

I would like such a plaque — it would be fitting, and a most honorable thing to do.

Lastly, there are still too many homeless people in and around the park. With all the money allocated to improving the park, I can only hope that some money can be diverted so that the homeless cannot consider Thomas Square their home or sanctuary.

Kikue Carras

Makiki

—

Cats not only threat to indigenous species

Perhaps David Monk would prefer we just wipe out any non-native creature that might pose a threat to indigenous species — humans very much included (“TNR won’t stop feral cat threats, Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 12)?

It’s not the cats’ fault that they’re here, and to pronounce a death sentence on an “inconvenient” population (feral cats, coqui frogs, unwanted pets, the homeless) seems terribly inhumane. TNR (trap-neuter-return) has been proven to provide the most efficient answer to the feral cat dilemma. Most TNR caregivers are volunteers, so their efforts cost the community at large nothing; many veterinarians donate their time and medical expertise to sterilization clinics. The problem isn’t money so much as attitude.

The numbers eventually will be reduced. Meanwhile, the greatest threat to native birds is the mosquito, spreading avian malaria; the second-greatest is habitat destruction brought on by human overpopulation.

J. Lyn Montague

Pearl Harbor

—

Government isn’t source of free stuff

Democrats seem to support socialism, which I see as wanting the government to do things for them.

John F. Kennedy said, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”

We should stop asking for free things from the government, but instead work for things that we want. Free things are not free, but paid for by the taxpayers.

Richard Kinoshita

Palolo Valley

—

Trump shows signs of mental decline

President Donald Trump holds values that are antithetical to American values.

For example, he said there were “very fine people” among the white supremacists at Charlottesville, Va. In Helsinki, he favored Russian President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence. And he was captured on tape speaking proudly of sexual assaults on women.

In the past, some mental health professionals warned that Trump’s mental condition was deteriorating, and now it is clear for everyone to see. He recently said that Aretha Franklin worked for him on numerous occasions, despite her never having worked for him. He said that picture ID is required to buy groceries, when everyone knows it’s not true.

Mental deterioration and dysfunctional values are a dangerous combination.

Unfortunately, Republicans control Congress, and they are allowing Trump to do as he pleases.

The only way to limit the damage that Trump can do is for states to elect Democrats to Congress in the upcoming elections.

John Kawamoto

Kaimuki

—

Outcry unbecoming of military officers

The ongoing outcry from our retired military officers entrusted with the responsibilities and authorities of the highest of ranks is cringe-worthy and disappointing (“Former U.S. security leaders blast Trump for yanking clearance,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 16).

It is cringe-worthy because such public behavior mocks the profession’s foundational values of selfless service and sacrifice. It is disappointing because the behavior affects the institution and those who still actively serve.

It is the Constitution that is the object of our service, not the political space that it creates for a free society to debate and decide.

John Hansen

U.S. Army colonel (ret.)

Waipahu

—

Open-carry law needs to be changed

The open-carry law is a big mistake (“Federal appeals court affirms Hawaii man’s right to carry gun in public,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, July 24).

The federal appeals court and that part of the Constitution should be updated. Carrying a gun means you can shoot it.

Carol M. Teves

Hawaii Kai