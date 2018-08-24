Rainbow Wahine hoping to play on Sunday

Volleyball or no volleyball, that is the question.

Hawaii’s season opener is at the mercy of Hurricane Lane. On Thursday, the UH athletic department ruled out the possibility of a match with Kansas State for Saturday but was holding onto hope that one could be played on Sunday.

K-State was the only opponent in the scheduled Hawaiian Airlines Classic to arrive before the hurricane, landing in Honolulu on Tuesday. The other two teams — No. 11 UCLA and Gonzaga — decided while at their airports on Wednesday not to travel.

The 31st annual tournament was set to open today at the Stan Sheriff Center. Athletic department officials stressed that Sunday’s potential match is subject to change pending weather conditions, and had no tentative start time.

The uncertainty of the storm and the closure of the UH campus through today were among the factors delaying a decision regarding competition. A final decision regarding Sunday will be made by end of business today, approximately 5 p.m., as the storm continues to be monitored.

The Wildcats had the option of returning to the mainland ahead of the impending hurricane but decided to wait it out. K-State is 0-5 against Hawaii and last was in the Sheriff Center in the Chevron Invitational, which opened the 2010 season.

After UCLA and Gonzaga decided not to travel to Honolulu, Gonzaga flew to Los Angeles, where the Bulldogs will face the Bruins at the Wooden Center on Saturday and Sunday.