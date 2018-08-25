 School forms a yearly trial for parents
August 25, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Features| She Speaks

School forms a yearly trial for parents

By Donica Kaneshiro dkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
August 25, 2018
Updated August 26, 2018 12:05am

  • PIXABAY

    The paperwork varies slightly from school to school, but many of these documents are federal- or state-mandated. Parents fill them out year after year, many without ever having to change an address or emergency contact.

ADVERTISING

I’m going to keep this short because I have a hand cramp. It’s a recurring condition that happens at the beginning of every school year.

It started a few weeks ago when I had to meticulously label 36 markers. Then I moved on to the 64 crayons, 24 No. 2 pencils, 24 colored pencils, 10 dry-erase markers and five red ballpoint pens, all with my child’s name written in ultra-fine-tip permanent marker. Then I wrote my son’s name on the permanent marker.

They joined the three bags of school supplies already bearing his moniker — items I had carefully hunted down: the vinyl three-ring, 1-1/2-inch binder with dual pockets and view-front pocket and an 8-ounce bottle of nonantibacterial liquid soap.

Just when my hand started to relax, school started and I received the back-to-school packet. Public-school parents, you know the packet. It comes every year for every child.

During the first week of school, all students — nearly 180,000 statewide — troop home with a thick sheaf of paperwork for parents: the emergency card and the emergency form (that require similar information about insurance and contact phone numbers but must be stored in separate places on campus), the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act form, the Student Publication/Audio/Video Release and forms to initiate online payment for school lunch.

The paperwork varies slightly from school to school, but many of these documents are federal- or state-mandated. Parents fill them out year after year, many of us without ever having to change an address or emergency contact during the kids’ kindergarten-to-12th-grade journey.

The technological advancements of the school system manifest in this pile of paperwork as the school laptop-rental agreement, the technology fee form and the Department of Education’s Technology Responsible Use Guidelines. Nevertheless, the public school system is still largely a handwritten, hard-copy kind of establishment.

I envision some poor state worker toiling away, spending an entire year keyboarding in this info, barely finishing inputting one year’s pile before the next year’s influx arrives.

Once I clear out all the mandatory paperwork, I move on to the second pile: There are after-school program registrations to be filled out, school pictures and yearbooks to be ordered, school uniforms to be purchased and consent to be given for student-athletes to play.

As I dutifully sorted through dozens of color-coded papers, I fantasized about the day when the cumbersome process would be streamlined. Each year I hope this will be the year the state finds a way to eliminate the literally millions of sheets of paper that are sent home each August.

Surely, someday parents will be given a choice to log in to an online parent portal that retains your child’s info from year to year and all I will have to do is review it, amend it and approve it. Click, click, click.

Perhaps someday the back-to-school packet will go the way of the library card catalog and the 25-cent school lunch, but not this year.

“She Speaks” is a column by women writers of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Reach Donica Kaneshiro at dkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com.

PREVIOUS STORY
Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown rises above the online hate
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING