2 die in Kamehameha Highway rollover

Two people died in a crash Friday afternoon that closed Kamehameha Highway near Kipapa Gulch from Lanikuhana Avenue to Ka Uka Boulevard.

A woman and a man, both possibly in their 50s, died at the scene after a truck they were in rolled over, an Emergency Medical Services report said.

Honolulu police said the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m.

Motorcyclist injured in crash with truck

A 25-year-old man was in critical condition after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Nanakuli.

Police said a 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup truck operated by a 37-year-old man was traveling east on Farrington Highway and was making a left turn on Mohihi Street when the vehicle was broadsided by a Honda dirt bike traveling west on the highway at about 7:26 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the dirt bike rider to The Queen’s Medical Center in “extremely critical condition.”

Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The pickup truck driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police said the collision occurred during windy conditions due to the approaching Hurricane Lane.

Fire temporarily closes Farrington Highway

Farrington Highway, near Kahe Power Plant, was temporarily closed in both directions Friday by a midday brush fire that also cut power to more than 1,600 Hawaiian Electric customers.

The closure was directly across from Electric Beach, and smoke from the fire was blowing over the highway.

Five units with 12 firefighters responded to the fire at about 11:30 a.m., said Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.

At 12:45 p.m. HECO officials said the fire was under control and no threat to its power plant. The company said its crews were working to restore power to about 1,635 customers in the Kahe area.