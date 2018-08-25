Over 100 take shelter at Red Cross center

More than a hundred people stayed at the American Red Cross shelter at Kaimuki High School on Thursday evening.

City Councilman Trevor Ozawa, who visited the site — as well as less trafficked shelters at Kalani and Kaiser high schools — said the figure included many homeless people from the Waikiki and Diamond Head area, for whom the school is the closest available shelter.

Ozawa said he was concerned that it would be harder for homeless individuals to reach the shelter once it started to rain late Friday evening. He said volunteers were scouting the Diamond Head area to encourage more homeless people to come to the shelter.

Many of those who sheltered at Kaimuki did not have adequate provisions, but he arranged for the Institute for Human Services to provide some food.

Site manager Julia Bishop, who came in from Washington state, said IHS also donated hygiene kits and blankets.

Merrie Carol and close friend Carol Nahinu, lifelong Hawaii residents who both walk with canes, brought their three dogs to the shelter, the first time they both evacuated their old Kaimuki/Kapahulu homes because they were afraid they couldn’t withstand the wind and rain damage that had been expected.

“We all prepared well, more for our pets than ourselves,” said Carol, who vowed to invest in an air mattress the next time she has to evacuate.

Still, they were quite content in their own little corner of the school cafeteria where three cats and four dogs were parked, they said.

— Pat Gee, Star-Advertiser

Rare Hawaiian snails moved downtown

Some 2,000 rare Hawaiian snails waited out Lane’s arrival Friday safe within the downtown offices of the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The snails, many of which are critically endangered, were moved from a temporary structure at Kawainui Marsh to DLNR’s main administrative offices at the Kalanimoku Building on Thursday to ensure their safety, according to a DLNR release issued Friday.

“They are biologically important as ecosystem processors, and they’re also important in Hawaiian culture,” said Cynthia King, an entomologist with DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife. “They’ve evolved over millions of years, they have a place in the forest, they have a place in these islands, so we want to be sure we have them here for as long as possible.”

The snails were housed in 80 crates in carefully maintained conditions meant to replicate the temperature and humidity of their natural environment. They will be returned to the marsh once Lane is no longer a threat.

Statewide brown-water advisory issued

The Hawaii Department of Health issued a statewide brown-water advisory as stormwater runoff entered coastal waters due to Hurricane Lane.

Most coastal waters are expected to be affected by stormwater runoff, the state Health Department said.

The public is advised to stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewers, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.

While not all coastal areas may be affected by runoff, the public is advised to stay out if the water is brown, and to follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

— Star-Advertiser staff