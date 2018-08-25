 Chaminade volleyball opens with 2 wins
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 25, 2018
Updated August 25, 2018 12:05am
The Chaminade volleyball team won both its matches at the First Hawaiian Bank Challenge on Friday at Hawaii Hilo gym.

Emma Tecklenburg had 15 kills and Brooke Bell added nine in the Silverswords’ 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Simon Fraser. Tecklenburg and Alana Handy each had 13 kills and Rachel Reedy added 12 in a 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18 win over St. Martin’s.

Hawaii Hilo defeated St. Martin’s 25-19, 25-16, 25-18, with Evelin Solyomvari recording 14 kills and Bria Beale adding 11. The Vulcans played UC San Diego in the late match.

Hawaii Pacific dropped both its matches.

Perla Escobar finished with 11 kills in the Sharks’ 23-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-20 loss to UC San Diego. Sierra Piester went for five kills in a 25-16, 25-13, 25-13 loss to St. Cloud State.

