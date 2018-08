The remaining six volleyball matches of the First Hawaiian Bank Challenge at Hawaii Hilo gym were canceled, due to weather conditions from Tropical Storm Lane.

Some areas on the Big Island received up to 34 inches of rain during a 48-hour period ending late Friday morning. At Hilo Airport, Lane dropped nearly 20 inches of rain.