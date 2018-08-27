 Social media can be helpful — really
August 27, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Editorial| Off the News

Social media can be helpful — really

August 27, 2018
Updated August 27, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

Social media certainly haven’t covered themselves in glory in recent years. Every other day, it seems, there’s some story about Facebook, Twitter or Instagram purging a huge pile of bogus accounts that have been enlisted in a disinformation scheme.

But now that Hawaii seems to be through the worst of a storm, we can see how useful they can be, as well. If you see something, share it.

And it’s also a good time to receive alerts. Example: State officials post when key roads reopen: twitter.com/DOTHawaii and facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation.

Let the recovery begin.

Storm makes for a busy September

In addition to many other things, Hurricane Lane disrupted the back-to-school routine for just about every student in the islands. Less than a week after the 2018-19 year got underway at University of Hawaii campuses, all 10 were shuttered. At the K-12 level, public and private schools were closed on Thursday and Friday.

Students now headed back to the classroom can expect a busy September as rescheduling will soon be underway for a long list of “rain-checked” events, everything from football games to SAT exams.

PREVIOUS STORY
Mazie Hirono acquires fire, while Brian Schatz, as Hawaii’s senior senator, develops diplomacy
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING