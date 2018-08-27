New plumbing fixtures part of outbreak response

Qu estion : Earlier this summer there were reports regarding the Legionnaires’ (disease) situation at Queen’s hospital. What is the latest update on this matter? I need to schedule an appointment at Queen’s for a procedure but held off because I haven’t heard any updates.

Answer: “There have been no additional cases of Legionnaires’ disease contracted at The Queen’s Medical Center since the first cases were confirmed in mid-June,” said Janice Okubo, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health. She referred us to the hospital for more information.

Dr. Leslie Chun, Queen’s chief medical officer and chief quality officer, responded to your query:

“Thank you for considering The Queen’s Medical Center for your care. Queen’s continues to work closely with the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of legionella exposure within and outside of the hospital. While these were isolated incidents, we want to assure you that patient safety is the highest priority at Queen’s, and we are committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of everyone on our campus.

“Queen’s water is safe to drink for anyone with a healthy immune system. Legionella is spread through water that has been aerosolized (i.e. water that has become airborne through spraying, misting, splashing, etc.). It is not readily transmissible from person to person. Legionella is found in water and soil, and most people exposed to the bacteria do not become ill. From Day One we have taken a number of precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.

“We have also proactively asked all health care providers to take additional precautions with patients who are at greatest risk of contracting legionellosis. Legionella is most likely to occur in people who have weakened immune systems. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to your doctor or nurse. Queen’s has also established a legionella information line at 691-8222.”

According to the information line, the hospital has:

>> Replaced all shower heads in patient-care areas.

>> Installed point-of-use filters in showers and faucets in high-risk patient areas.

>> Replaced or removed all laminar flow devices in patient-care areas (laminar flow devices force air through water faucets).

>> Increased water chlorination.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by breathing in small droplets of water that contain legionella bacteria. In June the state Health Department reported that four people had recently been treated for legionella infection at Queen’s, one of whom died. Two of the four cases may have been acquired in the hospital, the department said at the time.

Legionella bacteria “can be found naturally in freshwater environments such as lakes and streams, but human-made water systems — e.g., plumbing systems and hot water tanks, air- conditioning cooling towers, whirlpool spas — are the most frequently documented sources of human infection,” according to the Health Department.

Large structures with complex water systems, such as hotels, hospitals, long-term care facilities and cruise ships, are more likely to see outbreaks, it said.

The disease gets its name from a 1976 pneumonia outbreak at a Philadelphia hotel hosting an American Legion convention. Bacteria was found breeding in the hotel’s cooling tower and spreading through its central air conditioning.

