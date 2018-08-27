Navy to detonate munitions

Navy contractors will destroy munitions recovered during recent dredging at Pearl Harbor in controlled detonations today at Waipio Peninsula.

The munitions originate from events including the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the 1944 landing ship tank explosion, as well as possible past disposal practices, according to Naval Facilities Engineering Command.

Scheduled for detonation are a variety of projectiles and cartridges, fuses, flares, hand grenades, small arms ammunition and other military munitions.

The detonations will occur between 1 and 2 p.m. at a secured site on the peninsula. The public might hear a series of popping sounds, but there is no public risk involved with the procedure, NAVFAC affirmed.

This will be the second of three scheduled detonation procedures. The last is scheduled for Sept. 28.

UH, all but 4 public schools to reopen

All University of Hawaii campuses and offices and all but four public schools statewide will resume normal operations today, according to the university and the state Department of Education.

After-school activities, including interscholastic athletics, at public schools will also resume today.

Hurricane Lane forced the closure of public schools on the Big Island and Maui County on Wednesday and schools statewide on Thursday and Friday.

Brush fires that began in the Lahaina area Friday will keep Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate, King Kamehameha III Elementary and Princess Nahienaena Elementary closed today.

Courts to return to normal hours

All courthouses that had been closed due to the approach of Hurricane Lane will resume normal operations today, according to the state Judiciary. Anyone scheduled to appear at a courthouse today should appear as scheduled.

Hearings or trials postponed due to the closure will be rescheduled to the next available date with due consideration for statutory mandates.

The deadline for filing documents that were due Aug. 23-25 for the 2nd and 3rd Circuits and Aug. 24-25 for the 1st and 5th Circuits have been extended until today.

USPS to resume regular delivery

Post offices statewide, with the exception of the Pepeekeo post office, which suffered water damage, will open an hour earlier today to accommodate an expected increase in demand, according to a statement from the U.S. Postal Service.

Post offices across the state had been closed for several days last week in anticipation of Hurricane Lane’s arrival. Normal mail delivery operations will resume today, and mail will be picked up from blue USPS mailboxes, the Postal Service said.