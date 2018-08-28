 Elevate corn chowder by adding taro
August 28, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Elevate corn chowder by adding taro

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 28, 2018 5:05 pm  Updated on  August 28, 2018 at 5:07 pm
Chef Sam Choy takes a popular dish and makes it better with a version of corn chowder that includes morsels of taro. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –