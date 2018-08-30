Sections
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Hookele Award presented to 4 nonprofits
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 30, 2018 12:05 am
Updated on August 29, 2018 at 10:24 pm
Hawaii Community Foundation awarded this year’s Hookele Award and $10,000 each to the heads of four local nonprofits.
