  • Friday, August 31, 2018
  • 78°

Rearview Mirror: Thomas Square survives over 100 years of ideas for change

By Bob Sigall
Posted on August 31, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 30, 2018 at 10:12 pm
There’s been a lot of coverage of the 175th anniversary of Restoration Day, which took place at Thomas Square in 1843. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up