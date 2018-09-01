  • Saturday, September 1, 2018
  • 77°

Director puts fresh spin on a great satire

By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 1, 2018 12:05 am 
Manoa Valley Theatre’s current production of “Pageant” — the lead-off show of MVT’s 50th season — successfully approaches this lovingly detailed satire of the all-American beauty pageant from a fresh perspective. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up