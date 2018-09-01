  • Saturday, September 1, 2018
  • 77°

No. 1-ranked Bosco blows past Mililani

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 1, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 1, 2018 at 12:23 am
Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw a touchdown pass to Kai Banks and St. John Bosco was trailing in a game after giving up its first points of the season. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up