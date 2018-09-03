  • Monday, September 3, 2018
  • 76°

Kokua Line: Middle name or initial OK on driver’s license records

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 3, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 3, 2018 at 12:49 am
Question: My driver’s license expires on Dec. 19, 2020. Could I renew it before it expires and also get the “gold star” applied to it? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up