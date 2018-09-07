  • Friday, September 7, 2018
  • 81°

Utility work to close Farrington Highway lane

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 7, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 6, 2018 at 10:46 pm
The far-right, westbound lane of Farrington Highway by Kealanani Avenue in Kapolei will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday, for utility work, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up