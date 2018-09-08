Mililani running back Kilifi Malepeai (9) attempts a run but is tackled by Punahou's Marist Liufau (7) and Legend Matautia (43).
Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel (3) is tackled by Punahou's Marist Liufau (7) and Alakaʻi Gilman (11) during the first half.
Punahou Hugh Brady (14) attempts a pass during the first half.
Punahou Trent Shiraki (38) intercepts a pass intended for Mililani slotback Kai Banks (20).
Mililani running back Kilifi Malepeai (9) breaks free for a long run.
Punahou Vincent Terrell (19) attempts to leap over a diving Mililani defensive back Kiai Ramos (21).
Punahou Moku Dancil-Evans(6) stretches for a fingertip catch.
Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel (3) attempts to elude a rushing Punahou Marist Liufau (7).
Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel (3) throws a pass.
Punahou Les Falatea (10) makes a touchdown catch in the end zone past Mililani defensive back Jarren Gapusan (19).
Punahou's Kainalu Puʻu-Robinson (20) and Marist Liufau (7) surround a sliding Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel (3).
Mililani slotback Kai Banks (20) is crushed by Punahou's Jonah Henry (31) and Trent Shiraki (38).