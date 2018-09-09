  • Sunday, September 9, 2018
  • 79°

Paddleboarder injured in apparent shark attack

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 9, 2018 12:05 am 
A stand-up paddleboarder is believed to have been bitten on the right arm by a shark Saturday at Pounders Beach near Laie. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up