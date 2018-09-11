Call DOT, candidates about illegal highway signs

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 11, 2018 12:05 am
Updated on September 10, 2018 at 11:43 pm
Question
: Auwe! The primary election was a month ago and there are still campaign signs all over, even for people who aren’t in the general election. You can see them from the freeway, which is hazardous. There’s a storm coming and these banners will be blowing all over the place. … How do we get them taken down? I have complained to some campaigns already.
Read More