  • Tuesday, September 11, 2018
UHH sweeps; Powell named top freshman

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 11, 2018 12:05 am 
Bria Beale had 12 kills and Evelin Solyomvari added 10 as the Hawaii Hilo volleyball team beat Notre Dame de Namur 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 on Monday at UHH Gym. Read More

