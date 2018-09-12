  • Wednesday, September 12, 2018
  • 79°

Big Island police seek escaped inmate

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 12, 2018 at 12:37 am
Hawaii County police are looking for inmate Michael Blanco, who escaped from the Hale Nani Reintegration Center in Panaewa at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up