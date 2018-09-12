  • Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Hawaii Hilo soccer scores upset win

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 12, 2018 12:05 am 
Matt Wilkinson scored the lone goal off a cross from Alen Acosta in the 62nd minute as Hawaii Hilo upset 24th-ranked Western Washington 1-0 on Tuesday in Bellingham, Wash. Read More

