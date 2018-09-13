  • Thursday, September 13, 2018
  • 83°

Pau Hana Patrol: What It Dough makes vegan dreams come true

By Rasa Fournier, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on September 13, 2018 5:05 pm  Updated on  September 13, 2018 at 5:14 pm
Pizza can become a pretty heated discussion. Perhaps the most unique of the island’s pizza places, What It Dough is a proudly vegan outdoor eatery on Monsarrat Avenue. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up