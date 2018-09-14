  • Friday, September 14, 2018
  • 78°

Hilo park to close for storm cleanup

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 14, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 13, 2018 at 10:54 pm
Coconut Island in Hilo will be closed today to clean up debris left behind by Hurricane Lane, according to a statement from the Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up