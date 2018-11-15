Honolulu police arrest suspect in connection with fatal shooting in Hauula

Honolulu police arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting of another man in Hauula Wednesday night.

Positive identification of the victim is pending.

The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on Anoilei Road.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail said the suspect who resides in the area and the victim described to be in his mid-30s exchanged words over the victim’s vehicle that was partially blocking the roadway.

Thoemmes said the confrontation escalated into an argument and the suspect allegedly shot the victim.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to Kahuku Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.