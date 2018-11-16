 Lee Cataluna: Musician plans big for no-rest holiday
  • Friday, November 16, 2018
  • 76°

Lee Cataluna: Musician plans big for no-rest holiday

By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  November 15, 2018 at 10:43 pm
A year ago college student Chris Yick had a big idea. The ‘Iolani class of 2016 alumnus wanted to set up a nonprofit organization to bring chamber music experiences and education to Hawaii. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up