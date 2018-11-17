 Column: Ili ka waʻa ma nā kapakai o Punipainu
  • Saturday, November 17, 2018
  • 76°

Column: Ili ka waʻa ma nā kapakai o Punipainu

na Laiana Wong
Posted on November 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  November 16, 2018 at 6:55 pm
The dominance of verbal constructions in Hawaiian may be due to English influence. More traditional writings exhibit a better balance between verbal and nominal forms. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up