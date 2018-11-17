 Full Hawaiian-English Bible to be released
  • Saturday, November 17, 2018
Full Hawaiian-English Bible to be released

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on November 17, 2018 12:05 am 
The first full bilingual Hawaiian-English Bible will be released from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Sites and Archives in downtown Honolulu. Read More

