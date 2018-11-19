 McKinley’s Alexandria Buchanan catches the attention of her QB idol
  • Monday, November 19, 2018
  • 74°

McKinley’s Alexandria Buchanan catches the attention of her QB idol

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 19, 2018 12:05 am 
All she wanted was to be one of the Tigers. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up