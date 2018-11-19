 No. 1 Duke headlines stacked Maui Invitational
  • Monday, November 19, 2018
  • 74°

No. 1 Duke headlines stacked Maui Invitational

By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 19, 2018 12:05 am 
It was touted as the strongest field ever. And thanks to No. 1 Duke arriving as a juggernaut among three top-10 teams, the 2018 Maui Jim Maui Invitational tournament might be just that. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up