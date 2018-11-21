 Ferd Lewis: Unlike UH, SDSU can anticipate having a new home
  • Wednesday, November 21, 2018
  • 74°

Ferd Lewis: Unlike UH, SDSU can anticipate having a new home

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 21, 2018 12:05 am 
The San Diego State football team’s biggest victory this fall came not on the football field, where the Aztecs are 7-4, but at the ballot box. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up