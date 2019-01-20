 Experts say Hawaii needs to plan now for climate change
  • Sunday, January 20, 2019
  • 68°

Experts say Hawaii needs to plan now for climate change

By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 20, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 20, 2019 at 6:39 am
A year ago the Hawaii Climate Commission published a report that illustrated just how vulnerable the islands are to climate change, especially when it comes to sea level rise. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up