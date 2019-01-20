 UH astronomer given society’s highest honor
  • Sunday, January 20, 2019
  • 71°

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 20, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 19, 2019 at 10:35 pm
Ann Merchant Boesgaard, astronomy professor emerita at the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy, has received the American Astronomical Society’s highest honor. Read More

