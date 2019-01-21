 2 die in Oahu accidents
  • Monday, January 21, 2019
  • 72°

2 die in Oahu accidents

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 21, 2019 12:05 am 
A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday in Waipahu, while a multicar collision claimed the life of a 74-year-old man in Niu Valley. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up