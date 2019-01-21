 Hawaii Kai rental apartments are converted to condos
  • Monday, January 21, 2019
  • 70°

Hawaii Kai rental apartments are converted to condos

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 21, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 21, 2019 at 12:26 am
A rental housing complex in Hawaii Kai has been partially converted into condominiums following purchase of the nearly 3-year-old complex by a local development firm. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up