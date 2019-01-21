 Polynesian Bowl featured pride, power and grace
  • Monday, January 21, 2019
  • 72°

Polynesian Bowl featured pride, power and grace

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 21, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 21, 2019 at 12:18 am
It was a maulers’ night in the trenches, but the most outstanding players of the Polynesian Bowl turned out to be rangy and even balletic. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up