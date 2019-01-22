 Kokua Line: Yearly earnings over $30K negate property tax break for disabled
  • Tuesday, January 22, 2019
  • 71°

Kokua Line: Yearly earnings over $30K negate property tax break for disabled

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 22, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 22, 2019 at 12:28 am
Question: My wife is 62 years old, and she is disabled (bedridden). I want to know what kind of exemption she might qualify for, for real property tax. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up