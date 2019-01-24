OIA D-II Girls Basketball: Farrington vs. Castle

Castle guard Reilani Roller (11) gets around Farrington forward Hila Molitau (21) during the OIA Division II girls basketball championship on Thursday at Radford High School. Castle won in overtime.
Farrington guard Angel Baptista (10) drives to the basket over Castle guard Rajah Majit-Gorion (1).
Farrington forward Setita Prescott (24) drives to the basket ahead of Castle guard Reilani Roller (11).
Castle forward Noelani Beard (14) steals the ball away from Farrington forward Setita Prescott (24).
Castle forward Shayla Young (24) drives to the basket ahead of Farrington forward Setita Prescott (24).
Castle guard Reilani Roller (11) shoots the ball over Farrington center Maselynn Semisi-Fuamoli (35).
Castle guard Rajah Majit-Gorion (1) drives to the basket around Farrington Shaylen Tatupu-Timu (11).
Castle forward Shayla Young (24) brings the ball up court.
Castle forward Briarra Nakihei (20) shoots the ball over Farrington guard MJ Lorraine Peralta (12).
Castle forward Briarra Nakihei (20) shoots the ball over Farrington forward Angel Tuika-Sagapolutele (33).
Castle forward Shayla Young (24) drives to the basket ahead of Farrington guard MJ Lorraine Peralta (12).
Castle guard Reilani Roller (11), right, is embraced by forward Holly Quirit (22) after Roller's three point basket that tied the game.
Castle guard Reilani Roller (11) reacts after sinking a three point basket to tie the game against the Farrington Governors.
Castle head coach Joe Lilio, left, celebrates with his team after winning against the Farrington Governors.
Castle head coach Joe Lilio, middle, celebrates with his team after winning against the Farrington Governors.