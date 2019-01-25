 Honolulu sells bonds to finance rail project
  • Friday, January 25, 2019
Honolulu sells bonds to finance rail project

Star-Advertiser staff and news services
Posted on January 25, 2019 12:05 am 
The City and County of Honolulu said Thursday it has completed a two-day sale of about $250 million in tax-exempt general obligation bonds to finance construction costs of the rail project. Read More

