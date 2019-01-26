 Ohana Pacific Bank doubles profit, declares dividend
  • Saturday, January 26, 2019
By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 26, 2019 12:05 am 
Ohana Pacific Bank reported Thursday that its net income more than doubled in the fourth quarter amid double-digit loan and deposit growth. Read More

