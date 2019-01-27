 UH leaders set sights on a host of improvements
  • Sunday, January 27, 2019
  • 72°

UH leaders set sights on a host of improvements

By Maureen O’Connell moconnell@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 27, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 26, 2019 at 8:05 pm
From Hawaii Promise to converting Sinclair Library into a modern student center, UH leaders set sights on a host of improvements. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up