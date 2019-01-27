 Column: Young drivers, particularly, need to heed drug-impaired warning
  • Sunday, January 27, 2019
  • 72°

Column: Young drivers, particularly, need to heed drug-impaired warning

By Carol McNamee and Arkie Koehl
Posted on January 27, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 26, 2019 at 7:33 pm
It is time to come together to prepare our keiki to be safe as they become independent. It is time to make our roads safer for all of Hawaii’s residents. It is time to save lives. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up