 Physicians among those rallying for universal Medicare
  • Sunday, January 27, 2019
  • 72°

Physicians among those rallying for universal Medicare

By Tyne Phillips tphillips@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 27, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 26, 2019 at 10:40 pm
A small group of health care reform supporters gathered at Magic Island Beach Park Saturday to urge lawmakers to implement universal Medicare in Hawaii. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up