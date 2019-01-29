 Hotel units drop as vacation rental units fuel growth
  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019
  • 72°

Hotel units drop as vacation rental units fuel growth

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 29, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 28, 2019 at 11:20 pm
Hawaii’s visitor accommodation units grew just a smidge in 2018 with growth in vacation rentals and timeshares offsetting a dip in the state’s larger supply of traditional lodging. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up