 BNP to get $652.6M from selling remaining First Hawaiian shares
  • Thursday, January 31, 2019
  • 72°

BNP to get $652.6M from selling remaining First Hawaiian shares

By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 31, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 30, 2019 at 10:21 pm
The largest shareholder of holding company First Hawaiian Inc. will receive gross proceeds of $652.6 million after selling off the remaining 18.4 percent it owns of the state’s largest bank. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up