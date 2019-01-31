 Marcucci leads HPU to upset win
  • 72°

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 31, 2019 12:05 am 
Alysha Marcucci led four Sharks in double-figures with 18 points, helping Hawaii Pacific upset No. 25 Azusa Pacific 81-72 at the Blaisdell Arena on Wednesday. Read More

